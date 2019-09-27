Repo man had gun allegedly pointed at head

A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at the head of a repo man who tried to repossess the suspect’s car.



Alec Bruce, 28, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 3 p.m. Wednesday after a perimeter had been set up around the suspect’s house on Barnett Street, near Faulkner Drive.



“The victim works for a repossession company, and was in the process of repossessing the suspect’s car when the suspect allegedly came out of his house with a firearm and pointed it towards the victim’s head, threatening him,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said Thursday.



The victim called 911. The suspect retreated back into the house, she said.

No shots were reported fired and no one was hurt.

Deputies responding to the call set up a containment area around the house, shortly after 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.



“After half a dozen call-outs over public address system, the suspect came out of the house with hands up,” Miller said.

About 3:10 p.m., the sealed-off area on Barnett was cancelled and the perimeter dismantled.

After their investigation, deputies detained Bruce on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm in violation of probation, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of firearm by an addict and possession of metal knuckles, Miller said.



Bruce was taken into custody mid-afternoon Wednesday with bail set at $150,000.



Arrest documents show Bruce was released from custody on bond the next morning.

