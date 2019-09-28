Riding in the rain for education

Riders were lined up out the door of Pocock Brewery in Valencia as they waited to choose their last poker card of the day for the Rhythm of the Road Poker Run.

This wasn’t your typical poker run though as it was hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation as a unique way to raise funds for their school programs.

“It’s a great opportunity to be with some great people and have some fun,” Executive Director Jackie Hartmann said, adding that this was the first time they had tried to do something like this. “I don’t think any (other nonprofits) are really doing this out here, so I think we will continue to do it. It was fun.”

Along the 65-mile route, participants began at Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, then making stops across the valley, including Saugus, Lake Hughes and Remo Drums in Valencia, before heading to the final stop and after-party at Pocock.

Intermittent rain showers meant it took riders longer to complete the route, but most still enjoyed the journey.

“I used to have a motorcycle, but I sold it when I had kids, so this is the first run I’ve been able to participate in since I got my new bike,” Canyon Country resident John Evans said. “My wife was going to join me, but she didn’t want to ride in the rain. She should’ve though because the route was really beautiful — I loved it.”

Though the gloomy weather kept some away, others still traveled from near and far to participate in the poker run.

“It was five unique places that I’ve never been, which makes it fun,” said Deb Pollack, who came in from L.A. to participate. “It’s all about comradery and doing something fun to give to somebody else. It was a great drive and it was all for education.”

Proceeds from the event are expected to go towards supporting the Education Foundation’s various school programs, such as Bag of Books and Read with Me, as well as teacher grants and scholarships for all five of the local school districts, according to Hartmann.

