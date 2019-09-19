River Rally Cleanup returns Sept. 21

Residents looking to help clean up the Santa Clara River will have a chance Saturday at the 25th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo.



Volunteers are planning to clear the riverbed of trash and debris and have an opportunity to enjoy vendors offerings tips on recycling, air quality, pollution prevention, water quality, open space preservation and wildlife conservation programs in Santa Clarita.



“Nearly half of the Santa Clarita Valley’s water supply travels through the Santa Clara River, which is home to threatened and endangered species, such as the California condor and the California red-legged frog,” the city said in a recent news release. “In addition to cleaning trash and debris from the riverbed, the event also protects the wildlife residing in the river system.”

Attendees must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for walking in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to bring sunscreen. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, which can be refilled at a water refill station courtesy of SCV Water.

Refreshments and items such as gloves, collection bags and a commemorative T-shirt will be provided at the beginning of the event to volunteers. Participants are encouraged to carpool, walk or bike to the event site. A designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up area will be available on Market Street in addition to a free bike valet.

The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St. Residents and organizations interested in participating are required to register in advance by Friday at 2 p.m. at GreenSantaClarita.com. For more information, call 661-284-1415.