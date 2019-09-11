Santa Clarita Food Services Agency CEO to resign

Lynnelle Grumbles, CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency — which feeds elementary-school-age children across the Santa Clarita Valley — is set to resign Thursday.

The decision to consider her resignation will be weighed by the agency’s board, which consists of each of the four Santa Clarita Valley elementary school districts’ assistant superintendent of business services.

Grumbles has been the CEO of the SCVFSA since 2014, when she took over the position after her predecessor Pavil Matustik retired after 21 years.

The SCVFSA was created by the school districts in order to provide meals to students in the SCV, according to the agency’s website. The publicly owned agency distributes food to the Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District.

The SCVFSA serves more than 11,500 lunches and 4,000 breakfasts daily at 38 school sites, according to its website.