Santa Clarita Public Library adds new passport acceptance facility in Canyon Country location

The Santa Clarita Public Library announced the opening of a passport acceptance facility at its Canyon Country location, which is expected to reduce wait times at its other two libraries, according to city staff.



With the opening at the Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, residents can now access passport services via all three city library branches, which include Valencia and Old Town Newhall, where the first facility opened in August 2018.



Services each location offers include first-time passports, photos, replacements and renewals for passports issued before the applicant was 16 years of age or for those issued more than 15 years ago.



Passport services are offered by appointment only and since the addition of the first facility in Newhall, wait times have increased due to growing demand, according to city Librarian Shannon Vonnegut.



“They’re still very busy and popular, typically in the evening and weekends,” she said. “The wait time was two months, but it’s now maybe about a week. All three (facilities) have appointment availabilities and that’s really good news to me because it cuts down that wait time.”



The first available appointments will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to a city news release Tuesday.



Vonnegut added that by opening a third facility, more areas of the community will have closer access to services.



To make an appointment, visit santaclaritalibrary.com/passport-services, where visitors can also access hours of operation and what materials to bring to one.