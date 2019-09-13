Santa Clarita Valley Food Agency searches for new CEO

The CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Service Agency, Lynnelle Grumbles, is planning to retire in December, after submitting her intent to resign Friday.

The move prompted discussion of the plans to search for a new CEO by the board of the SCV Food Services Agency — a publicly owned company that feeds more than 11,500 lunches and 4,000 breakfasts daily at 38 school sites around the SCV.

“I’ve been here for about five and a half years, but I’ve been in nutrition programs for 34 in other parts of the state,” said Grumbles. “I’ve had a long career and … I’m ready to spend more time with my family and do some traveling.”

After the open session of the special meeting Thursday, which was held specifically for the board to accept Grumbles’ resignation, the four board members moved into closed session to discuss a possible replacement.

“We’re going to be advertising statewide, and that recruitment process will begin next week,” Grumbles said.

Grumbles is scheduled to stay on board until the end of the calendar year, Dec. 31.

“I gave the board my retirement letter early so they could spend some time recruiting prior to my departure,” said Grumbles. “This (was) a special meeting … because they did not want to wait until the regular meeting to accept my letter and begin the recruitment process.”

The advertisement for the position is set to be sent out beginning next week, Grumbles said.

Grumbles has headed up the agency since 2015, taking over after her predecessor, Pavil Matustik retired after 21 years.

The next regular meeting for the SCVFSA is scheduled Sept. 26 at their offices, located at 25210 Anza Drive.