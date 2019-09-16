Special Occasion Celebration Ideas in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita is a great place to celebrate a special occasion, from naming ceremonies, bar/bat mitzvahs to weddings and anniversary celebrations. There are some magnificent venues that are able to provide the best for you, your family, and friends. Some of those venues are listed here.

The city also offers theme parks and historic house tours to endless outdoor recreation and celebrity sightings for those who want to stay on in the area. It is also just a short drive to beaches, snow and other nearby attractions, including rescued farm animals at The Gentle Barn; a pioneer oil town at Mentryville Pico Number Four or you can hike around picturesque Castaic Lake. The main attraction is the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, which also offers private functions and special rates for groups of 100 or more.

Special occasion gifts

If you want to offer a gift that is in keeping with the theme of Santa Clarita, consider gifting an experience gift with local wine tastings or luxurious spa treatments. With world-class shopping and dining destinations, you can take your time to find the perfect gift.

Best special occasion venues in Santa Clarita

Kelly’s Wedding Garden and Banquet Facility

This wedding garden venue is beautiful and priced competitively to other local venues. With different celebration packages on offer, you can ask them to take care of all arrangements necessary for the caterer and wedding cake, offering full support and the ability to set up the night before where possible, so that all can run smoothly for a memorable event. This spacious offering has both quality and comfort along with the excellent staff.

Newhall Mansion

Newhall Mansion, staff, and caterers work to make your special occasion celebration special and memorable for all the right reasons. The venue is outstanding, with plenty of parking and the food delicious and completely customized to wishes to be served family-style, buffet or plated. A tented reception can also incorporate heaters should the temperatures drop. Newhall Mansion goes above and beyond to make your celebration be a huge success. With the mansion itself being breath-taking, the top-notch service makes it a truly special place.

Blomgren Estate

This large, gorgeous ranch offers the perfect venue for a wedding. The ceremony site by the hill is very nicely shaded, and plush is offering a romantic sunlit glow in the area in the late afternoon. There is a vast reception lawn below with market lights already installed over the dance floor and dining tables. White twinkle lights wrapped around the bases of the trees makes the evening ambiance feel special, combining the beautiful landscaping, lighting, and dancefloor all in one space.

Gardens of Paradise

Another popular wedding venue, the gardens are the perfect location to bring in lawn games for people to play with, with lights hung up on the trees to provide an extra magical look. There are heaters for when it is cool and the possibility of using the indoor venue in case of inclement weather. You can hold your party on Paradise Island, which is surrounded by water, trees, and the most beautiful lighting which can hold one of the most memorable celebrations in your life.