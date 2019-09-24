Sulphur Springs set to discuss labor, arts and school buses

The Sulphur Springs Union School District board is set to discuss an initial proposal to the district’s teachers’ union, a $19,900 art grant and electric school buses during its Wednesday night meeting.

The district board is set to hold a public hearing for the initial proposal from the school district to the Sulphur Springs District Teachers’ Association. The proposed agreement covers review, clarification and modification to a handful of items including work year, salary, employee benefits and early retirement benefit plans.

The board is also set to consider approving the Arts for All Advancement Grant Program Agreement, which was given to the district to “provide enriched art experiences for students in second through sixth grade,” the meeting agenda said.

The grant helps the district provide each school with an artist residency. The grant was $19,900 and the district plans to match these funds.

Additionally, the district has been awarded a grant through the California Energy Commission Clean Transportation Program. The grant is for $2.2 million, which includes $1.8 million for six electric buses for the district and $360,000 for infrastructure projects.

There is no financial impact to the district to approve the grant, according to officials.

The board meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and take place at the Sulphur Springs Union School District District Administrative Offices located at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way.