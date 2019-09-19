Three-wheeled spectacle for a cause returns

It’s almost time for adults in wacky outfits to get back on tricycles for the Child & Family Center’s third annual Trike Derby on Saturday.

This unique fundraiser features teams of four who compete in tricycle relay races for bragging rights.

In addition, spectators are welcome to attend the event, which is also expected to include food trucks, craft beer, arts and crafts, a dunk tank, bounce house and more.

Before the races begin, spectators will be able to enjoy a costume parade, showcasing each team’s theme, then vote for their favorite, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the event are expected to support the Child & Family Center’s mental health and domestic violence programs.

The Trike Derby is scheduled noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wolf Creek Brewery, located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia. For more information, visit childfamilycenter.org or call 661-259-9439, ext. 3018.