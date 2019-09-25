Trike Derby offers fun on three wheels, supports Child & Family Center

Martin and Company Tax and Wealth Advisors emerged as the winners of the third annual Trike Derby to raise funds for the Child & Family Center on Saturday at Wolf Creek Brewery.

The derby was sponsored by Valencia BMW and organized by Robert and Kim Grass of the Child & Family Center, a nonprofit, family-based, grant-funded organization that supports family outreach and provides mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence services.

Monica Dephia, left, and Jennifer Roecklein of the Minions team prepare to compete during the Child & Family Center’s 3rd annual Trike Derby held at Wolf Creek Brewery in Santa Clarita on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

To raise money, teams of four, decked out in matching costumes or outfits, relay-raced around two beer kegs on $600 custom-made tricycles. The race course was lined with colorful flags and traffic cones in the back lot of Wolf Creek Brewery.

The teams included Valencia BMW, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia, Allstate, Lentini Financial Advisory, Martin and Company Tax and Wealth Advisors, American Family Funding, the Child & Family Center and a group from Wolf Creek Brewery.

After two and a half hours of racing, Martin and Company’s team came out as the victors. The group, made up of Brian Martin, Wes Meeks, Stephen Johns and Brooke Ayers, was sporting three Ghostbusters uniforms and one ghost.

“We love it. It is a fun event,” Martin said. “We are fairly competitive, but ultimately, it is a lot of fun. We really enjoy doing it.”

This was the second year the group both participated in the derby and won. “So

far, we are doing all right,” Martin said, laughing.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth gets dumped in the dunk tank during the Child & Family Center’s 3rd annual Trike Derby held at Wolf Creek Brewery in Santa Clarita on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

Food trucks, craft beers, arts and crafts, raffles, a costume parade and a dunk tank were also available at the event. Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth and Assemblywoman Christy Smith both got dunked.

“Kudos to them for coming out and supporting our cause and getting dunked,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach for the center. “All the money raised goes to support the Child &Family Center.”

For more information about the Child &Family Center, visit childfamilycenter.org.

