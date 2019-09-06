Trinity Classical Academy provides students with unique STEM education

Giving students an opportunity to speak with and learn from experts in their respective fields, Trinity Classical Academy has partnered with the Alfred Mann Foundation to promote STEM fields with their students.

Liz Caddow, Trinity’s founder and head of school, said that half of Trinity’s graduates choose fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics once they reach the university level, and the AMF opportunity gives them a glimpse into the medical device invention, engineering and development fields.

In addition to learning about what it means to be a scientist or engineer through seeing them in action, AMF said they were interested in the possibility of having Trinity students be future employees for the company.

Trinity Classical Academy students take a tour of the Alfred Mann Foundation facilities. Courtesy photo

“It enables them to speak with and meet those in the field that are doing this research,” said Caddow. “Our students seeing and speaking with people that are doing this and the relationship for the future means possible internships.”

AMF is located across the road from Trinity and their offices contain self-described state-of-the-art equipment and well as professionals in the STEM fields.

For instance, Caddow said students can see how AMF takes a medical device implant from the concept phase to research and development, clinical study, formation of the patent, financing, all the way to the sale of the intellectual property so a company can manufacture it and get it to patients.

“We go through their entire facility and our students are seeing this incredible technology and how it’s being used to change people’s lives, and that is inspiring to them,” said Caddow. “They can’t stop talking on the walk back (to school), they’re so inspired and excited by the possibilities for their own future.”

Mark Chamberlain, AMF chief operating officer, said he believes in the partnership with the school because one day the students will be in charge of making advances and innovations in STEM fields.

An Alfred Mann Foundation employee walks students leads a lecture during their visit to the foundation’s facilities. Courtesy photo.

“We believe that by showing our future engineers and scientists how exciting working on cutting-edge medical products can be, they will focus their current and future studies toward these disciplines,” Chamberlain said in a press release about the program.

During the visits, students hear from lecturers as well as participate in hands-on experiences with devices and technologies that help develop things such as pacemakers, cochlear implants, insulin pumps, implantable pain pumps, inhalable insulin, muscle sensors for a prosthetic hand, stents, and hip and knee replacements.

“Trinity is always pursuing creative ways to benefit students’ education, and this educational partnership with the Alfred Mann Foundation is the most significant endeavor to date for our students who are pursuing a STEM-focused education and career path,” said Caddow.