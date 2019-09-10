Two hurt in Agua Dulce crash

Two people were injured and rushed to separate hospitals — one by ambulance, one by helicopter — following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Agua Dulce early Tuesday morning.



The crash happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Sierra Highway near North Thomas Road and was quickly dubbed the Sierra Incident.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who arrived at the crash at 6:26 a.m. had to free the two patients trapped inside the wreckage.



One patient suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The other patient suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital.



“The call came in as a two-vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



“The first to arrive reported two people trapped,” he said.



An air squad was requested at 6:44 a.m., Bennett said



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt