Valencia man accused of DUI causing injury in Saturday night crash

A Valencia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury early Sunday morning after allegedly crashing into another vehicle, injuring one of its passengers.



Marc Anthony Wakins, 21, was arrested about an hour after a traffic collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Highway 126.



The man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, which ran into the back of a Toyota Tundra pickup, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol.



“One of passengers inside the Toyota suffered minor injuries,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.

Officers on the scene conducted a DUI investigation on the driver of the Dodge truck, he said.



“Officer on scene deemed Watkins to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Greengard said, noting Watkins was then arrested.

“Due to Watkins causing injury to one of the other parties involved, he was booked under felony DUI charges,” he said.



Watkins was released from custody on bond shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Monday.



He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Oct. 7.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt