Vertical construction of new Tourney Road medical building starts

Vertical construction has commenced for a three-story medical office building that is part of a cluster of medical and business offices on Tourney Road in Valencia, CBRE officials announced Monday.

The new building, located at 27335 Tourney Road, is a 45,600-square-foot addition to the larger Tourney Plaza III LLC project, which is comprised of six other buildings and the third joint venture between JSB Development and McCombs Inc. since 2003, according to a CBRE news release.

“This is an ideal location for state-of-the-art medical office space,” Craig Peters, leasing agent for the project with CBRE, said in a statement. “We are surrounded by world-class amenities, and nearly 30% of the total medical space within the Santa Clarita Valley market is located on Tourney Road.”

The property sits across from the Valencia Country Club and is adjacent to the UCLA Health medical center, representing the largest concentration of medical office space outside of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus just three miles south of the new medical building.

The building is expected to be completed in 2020, according to CBRE.