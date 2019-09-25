‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ set for Oct. 5

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Santa Clarita on Oct. 5 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

“There are Walk to End Alzheimer’s (events) in communities all over the country in the fall, but this is the fifth year here in Santa Clarita,” said Stephanie Wallace of Mellady Direct Marketing. “We’ve already raised over $80,000, so we’re excited about it.”

The walk, which is designed for anyone to be able to participate, is thought of as more of a “healthy stroll” and is less than 2 miles, according to SCV Walk Chair James Schramm.

Live entertainment is scheduled to begin before the walk, including local vendors, performers, a kid zone and celebrity emcee Barrie Eget.

In addition, there will be various resources available to participants, such as information about Alzheimer’s disease, ways to find support for those affected by the disease and ways to help find a cure, Schramm added.

The walk not only allows participants to honor any loved ones who have been affected by the disease, but also raise funds to battle it.

Proceeds from the event are expected to go back to the Alzheimer’s Association, which is leading the charge to find breakthroughs in research and a cure, in addition to supporting the resources available to the local Alzheimer’s community, according to Wallace.

“We’re looking forward to a tremendous crowd and a day of friendship and camaraderie in pursuit of a common cause — bringing an end to a debilitating disease that has become the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States,” Schramm said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled to begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the event runs until noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bridgeport Park, located at 23670 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia. Though it is free to register, walkers are encouraged to get sponsors to make donations.

For more information, visit act.alz.org/scv19 or tiny.cc/ALZSCV.