Wheel and deal with SCV Education Foundation

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is hosting its inaugural Rhythm of the Road Poker Run on Sept. 28 to benefit the foundation.

“This is our first year doing it,” Executive Director Jackie Hartmann said. “We just decided to do something different that no other nonprofit was doing to raise funds.”

All types of vehicles are welcome to participate in the poker run, which is scheduled to begin at Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita with breakfast for those who pre-register.

Along the 65-mile route, participants are expected to stop in Saugus, Lake Hughes and at Remo Drums in Valencia, selecting a poker card to add to their hand at each stop.

The final stop and after-party will be held at Pocock Brewery in Valencia, where participants will turn in their hands and a winner will be determined at 2 p.m., according to event organizers.

In addition, friends and family are welcome to join participants for the after-party, as well as for a “Rhythm of the Road” Drum Circle hosted by Remo at 1:30 p.m., organizers added.

“Riding or driving around this beautiful area, playing poker and meeting up with fellow participants is a different way for individuals to support the organization’s programs, such as ‘Bag of Books,’ ‘Read with Me,’ teacher grants and scholarships,” Hartmann said, adding that the foundation supports all five of the local school districts. “For every dollar raised, it means we can put more back into the schools.”

Tickets are $25 for each driver and $20 for each passenger, and participants can also buy an extra poker hand for $15.

The Rhythm of the Road Poker Run is scheduled to begin with breakfast at 9 a.m., registration at 9:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, located at 21130 Centre Pointe Parkway.

To pre-register, visit scveducationfoundation.org, and for more information, contact Jackie Hartmann at 661-678-0429 or [email protected].