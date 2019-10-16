A way to fundraise for SCV’s veterans for free

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is partnering with Ralphs to give the community an opportunity to fundraise for the nonprofit at no cost.

Anyone with a Ralphs Rewards Card, which gives shoppers access to discounted prices in the store, can contribute to the SCV Veteran’s Collaborative via the Ralphs Community Contribution Program that donates to an organization based on shopper’s daily purchases.

After setting up a free online account with your Rewards Card number, you can search “Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative” in the Community Rewards section and hit “enroll.” By doing so, any transaction moving forward using the card will be applied to the program, according to officials.

“Every time you go into Ralphs and you use your Ralphs card, a percentage automatically goes toward the veteran collaborative,” said Jeff Stabile, director of business development at the collaborative. “You don’t have to do anything, just use your card.”

Every quarter, the collaborative will then receive a check to help serve its veterans, “and it can really provide a steady stream of revenue for us,” Stabile added.

The program total is expected to begin showing up on receipts shoppers receive in-store after approximately 10 days, and shoppers can also view the total they’ve earned for the nonprofit in the last quarter in their account details online, according to the Ralphs website.

Those who don’t already have a Ralphs Reward Card can get one at any Ralphs location for free.

For more information on the Ralphs Community Contribution Program, visit ralphs.com/topic/community-rewards-9, and for more information about the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, visit santa-clarita-veteran-services-center.business.site/ or call 661-670-8680.