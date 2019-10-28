Assemblywoman Smith launches campaign for Congress

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, announced Monday her candidacy in the 2020 race for California’s 25th Congressional District, just one day after Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, announced her resignation.

The former Newhall School District board president said in a statement she received “much encouragement” to run for a seat in Congress as “it’s been made clear to me that the people of the 25th Congressional District want and need a new voice to fight for them in Washington. That’s why today I am proud to announce that I am running for Congress.”

Smith joins the 2020 race against three Republican challengers — Mike Garcia, Mark Cripe and Angela Underwood-Jacobs — and David Rudnick as the only other Democratic candidate.

Hill, who announced her resignation Sunday after weeks of allegations about her personal life led to a House Ethics Committee investigation, has not yet indicated when her departure will take effect but Smith took an opportunity to commend the congresswoman for her work.

“I would like to commend Congresswoman Katie Hill for her service on behalf of the 25th District as well as her willingness to put country first by stepping down from office,” she said in a statement.

Since her start in the state Legislature, Smith has received recognition for her investment in public education funding and efforts toward lower healthcare costs and additional emergency response and public safety to combat wildfires. This legislative year, she received Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on several bills ranging from higher education opportunity to unclaimed property and homeowner protection bills.

In November 2018, Smith’s campaign raised more than $2 million and defeated Republican incumbent Dante Acosta by a slim margin of 51.5% to Acosta’s 48.5%. Her win flipped the long-time Republican-kept seat to the Democratic Party.

Smith’s official campaign website launched at christyforcongress.org/meet-christy, which includes an introductory video to her 2020 race.