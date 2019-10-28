‘Barking for Books’ at the Castaic Animal Care Center

Kids Loving Animals Within Shelters, or KLAWS, is hosting a Barking for Books Halloween event at the Castaic Animal Care Center Wednesday.

Started as an after-school club for Castaic Middle School students in 2015, KLAWS has donated hundreds of dollars in blankets, collars, leashes, toys, food and treats to the center.

Since then, West Ranch High School students have established a club of their own, and the two clubs have joined forces to support the center.

Both clubs, along with Drug-Free Youth In Santa Clarita Valley, are hosting Wednesday’s event, where students are set to read to the animals awaiting adoption as part of the socialization program to help them find their forever homes.

Reading aloud not only helps students gain confidence in their reading skills, but also helps socialize the animals with some extra time for human interaction.

Students are also expected to donate the items collected during their donation drive to the center.

The Barking for Books Halloween event is scheduled 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. For more information, call the center at 661-257-3191.