Bridge to Home receives second premier sponsor

Steve Kim, the owner of Sand Canyon Country Club, has become Bridge to Home’s second premier sponsor with a donation of $25,000.

Bridge to Home, a nonprofit that provides support and shelter services to those in need, created the premier sponsorship level in an attempt to assist in raising the $250,000 needed to ensure year-round homeless shelter services.

In July, the shelter secured an $840,000 contract towards the year-round funding for 60 beds and 24-hour services starting this fall, which covers 75% of its expanded operations, but it’s still in need of funds to cover the remainder, according to Executive Director Michael Foley.

Bridge to Home has other sponsorship opportunities available for its upcoming Soup for the Soul event, scheduled 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information, visit btohome.org.