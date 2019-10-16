Canyon Country store workers credited for drunk driver tip

Local sheriff’s deputies are today crediting alert store workers for having reported a driver suspected in drinking.



On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., staffers on Soledad Canyon Road noticed a man walk into their store who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post of the incident on Facebook.



“After the employees realized the man drove there, the employees contacted the sheriff’s station and stalled the man until deputies arrived,” she said.



Responding deputies assessed the man and determined he was indeed under the influence of a controlled substance, allegedly.



The 27-year-old man was arrested, then brought to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and booked into custody, and the station’s jail.



