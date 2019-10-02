Cars from Paul Walker’s collection join annual televised car auction

Cars collected by the late Paul Walker are to be featured in an annual televised car auction.



Twenty-one collectible vehicles from the actor’s personal collection have been consigned to Barrett-Jackson’s 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction, to be held Jan. 11-19, 2020.



Walker was best known for his role as Brian O’Connor in the renowned “Fast and the Furious” franchise and his charitable work that carries on through the Paul Walker Foundation, founded by his daughter Meadow and Reach Out Worldwide. Walker’s vehicles will cross the block during The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“We’re deeply honored to offer the amazing Paul Walker Collection at our 2020 Scottdale Auction,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, was quoted as saying in a news release issued Wednesday.



“Paul’s impact was immense through both his influence as an actor in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ movies and his philanthropic drive as the founder of Reach Out Worldwide. We’re proud to help continue Paul Walker’s legacy by offering his esteemed collection to their new caretakers at our flagship Scottsdale event,” he said.



On Nov. 30, 2013, driver Roger Rodas and Walker, his sole passenger, died when the red Porsche they were in crashed on Hercules Street near Constellation Road in the Rye Canyon Business Park.



Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson, was quoted in the same news release, saying:



“Paul Walker’s collection spanned five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflected his personal taste.”



“Paul’s passion for performance was especially expressed in the cars he loved. This group of vehicles also represents the evolution of the hobby, as collectors are clearly broadening their horizons and diversifying their collections,” he said.

The Paul Walker Collection includes:

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete

1995 Ford Bronco SUV

2000 Audi S4

2003 Ford F250 Pickup

2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

2011 BMW Motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

