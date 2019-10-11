Chamber identifies ‘job creator’ bills

The California Chamber of Commerce is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign three bills, all of which are expected to either create jobs or boost economic development.

Assembly Bill 23 would establish the Business Workforce Coordination Unit in the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development in order to help provide California with a workforce that is employment-ready and trained in sectors with the greatest needs.

The unit would align on career technical education courses, workforce training programs, and pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs with the regional and local labor market’s demand in mind.

The second bill, AB 1195, would fall under the Low-Carbon Fuel Standard regulations and allow credits to be given to renewable natural gas or biogas that is delivered via common carrier pipeline to crude oil production or transport facilities sources that the state board determines directly reduce the state’s methane emissions.

Senate Bill 601 would allow state agencies that issue business licenses to establish a procedure in which they could reduce licensing fees for businesses affected by economic hardship as a result of an emergency to help California rebuild after disasters.

The existing laws require various licenses to be obtained before anyone engages in certain professions, vocations or business activities. This bill would allow businesses to submit an application for a reduction or waiver of fees required to obtain, renew, replace or active a license.

All three bills were presented to the governor and are now awaiting his signature.

For more detailed information, visit leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.