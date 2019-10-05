CHP issues SigAlert after 2 killed in I-5 crash

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that left two dead, after responding to a crash in the southbound lanes of the truck route on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass early Saturday morning.

CHP officials issued an hourslong SigAlert following the crash, which was reported at 12:58 a.m., according to Officer Tony Polizzi. Officers temporarily shut down all southbound lanes of the I-5, just before the Highway 14 junction, during the course of their investigation.

“We arrived at 1:12 (a.m.),” said Polizzi, who confirmed there were two killed in the crash, “and issued the SigAlert at 1:20 (a.m.) for the truck route.”

CHP issued a 3 hour SigAlert early Saturday morning after two were killed in a vehicle crash on the I-5 South near Hwy 14, Oct. 5, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Both Los Angeles County and L.A. city fire officials responded to the incident, extricating a passenger who was treated for injuries at a local trauma center, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That person ultimately did not survive injuries sustained in the crash, according to officials.

CHP officers are still investigating possible causes for the crash, and have not released any additional information at this time.

Officials did not release the model of the vehicle in the crash, and identification of those involved is not being released pending the next-of-kin notifications.

The SigAlert is expected to remain in effect until approximately 4:30 a.m., according to CHP officials.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.