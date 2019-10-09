Circle of Hope set to host Ruby Ribbon fashion show

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal

To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month, Circle of Hope plans to have at least one beneficiary event every day of October for 31 Days of Hope



One of those events is the Ruby Ribbon fashion show scheduled Oct. 18, when the clothing label is unveiling its new holiday collection.



Ruby Ribbon is an intimate apparel company that supports female entrepreneurship through its independent stylist-driven sales model, according to organizers. They are celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. to donate 10% of proceeds from their special NBCF collection to breast cancer education and screening.



The fashion show is scheduled to be hosted by stylist Jamie Bazar, and will feature wine and dessert as well as the show.



The event is free. However, 100% of all purchases made at the fashion show will go directly to Circle of Hope and will help cover costs for the Hope’s Haven in Newhall, which provides free care to cancer patients. Resources at Hope’s Haven include massages, pilates, yoga, meditation, support groups and fun activities, said Alexander Hafizi, president of Circle of Hope.



The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. For more information visit facebook.com/events/2673035299672244. For more about Circle of Hope’s October events visit https://circleofhopeinc.org/31days/