City of Santa Clarita to host free arts symposium

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal



To celebrate Artober, the city of Santa Clarita plans to host the annual New Heights Arts Symposium for artists and art lovers in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct. 26.



The symposium is structured by three different strands, according to attendees’ fields: visual arts, film and music, said Jeff Barber, Santa Clarita arts supervisor.



In addition to breakout workshops in their chosen field, there are expected to be three group sessions as well as free continental breakfast for all attendees in the morning.



The first group session scheduled is to include two “state of the arts” updates, one from a Santa Clarita city official regarding public art projects that have been completed this year as well as future installations. The other update will be from a Los Angeles County official and is expected to cover the same topics but for the entire county.



The other two group sessions are workshops covering the use of social media and how to give an “elevator speech,” a short speech that encapsulates an artist and their work.



“It’s a full day of education for artists, musicians and filmmakers, and it is completely free,” Barber said.



Barber said he hopes many artists in the community, as well as the surrounding area, will come take advantage of this opportunity for free arts education and networking.



For more information and a full schedule visit http://santaclaritaarts.com/2019-arts-symposium/.

The symposium is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Center, at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.