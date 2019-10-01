A city bus returns from its morning route at the Transit Maintenance Facility on Constellation Road. Gilbert Bernal \ The Signal

City offering free charging, bus rides for clean air day

Santa Clarita plans to join transportation providers, local municipalities and businesses throughout California to celebrate California Clean Air Day today. 

Offering free local and commuter trips on Santa Clarita’s CNG-powered buses is part of a statewide effort to improve air quality and promote public transportation, according to a city news release.

In addition, the city is excited to offer drivers free electric vehicle-charging at select EV-charging stations throughout Santa Clarita. 

City staff are scheduled to be at the Jan Heidt Metrolink Station at 24300 Railroad Ave. from 2-4 p.m. offering informational pamphlets and giveaways. 

“Transportation remains the single-largest source of air pollution in California. We hope that offering environmentally-friendly transportation incentives will encourage residents to take advantage of Santa Clarita’s green resources,” said Mayor Marsha McLean. “Reducing carbon emissions from fuel-powered vehicles not only creates a more sustainable future, but also helps preserve Santa Clarita’s ecosystem.”

The locations that will offer free charging include:

·        Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Boulevard

·        Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road

·        Valencia Glen Park, 23750 Via Gavola

·        The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

·        Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road

·        Old Town Newhall Parking Structure, 22551 9th Street

The city also mentioned that Santa Clarita Transit riders can visit movitapp.com for easy step-by-step trip planning.

Riders are also encouraged to use the hashtag #CleanAirDaySCT on social media for a chance to win a Santa Clarita Transit month pass, for the month of the winner’s choice.

Contact Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier at 661-295-9304 or [email protected] for additional information regarding Santa Clarita Transit. For more information about EV Charging stations throughout Santa Clarita, please contact Laura Jardine at [email protected] or call 661-255-4376. Additional information regarding environmentally-friendly transportation options can be found at GreenSantaClarita.com.

Perry Smith

