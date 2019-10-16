Comedy for a cause

The community is invited to “Bridge to a Better Home” on Thursday, a comedy fundraiser benefiting Bridge to Home, a nonprofit that provides support and shelter services to those in need.

After visiting Bridge to Home and seeing the gloomy state of the homeless shelter, Gracie Flynn, a senior at West Ranch High School and a Global Prep Academy student, wanted to find a way to improve living conditions.

Flynn decided to do a comedy fundraiser with the help of her father, a comedian, and some of his friends.

Comics who are set to perform include Jackie Flynn, Jimmy Shubert, John Caponera and more.

In addition to the entertainment, the event is expected to include a silent auction as well as drinks and desserts available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will go toward renovations at the shelter, such as buying foam mattress pads for the shelter beds along with other necessities for those staying at the shelter, according to Flynn.

Flynn also said she hopes to brighten things up by creating new art for the shelter, and possibly painting a mural.

Doors for Bridge to a Better Home are scheduled to open 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Global Prep Academy, located at 23310 Cinema Drive, No. 105, in Valencia. Tickets are still available and are $25. For more information, visit bridgetoabetterhome.com.