County releases results of mock election

Santa Clarita residents joined the rest of Los Angeles County over the weekend in submitting nearly 6,000 ballots for the county’ mock election that tested the new voting system.

A total of 5,859 ballots were processed and counted for the election, according to the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office in a news release Monday.

“Our mock election has successfully concluded and we saw great participation in the event,” Dean Logan, the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in a statement. “Your participation and feedback are invaluable resources as we kick off our public engagement campaign leading up to the Presidential Primary Election in March 2020.”

The largest mock election site for the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, was held at College of the Canyons on Sept. 28-29 where 177 registered voters and several other non-registered voters participated, according to Mike Sanchez, public information officer with the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The mock election ditched the politics for questions such as the worst freeway in the county and the best family-friendly destination. While the county department did not immediately have results on how those at College of the Canyons voted, here is a look at the overall results:

Best L.A. family-friendly destination

Voters had a chance to choose from five locations: Aquarium of the Pacific, the California Science Center, the L.A. County Fair, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood.

With nearly 29% of the vote or a tally of 2,245, the Aquarium of the Pacific came in first place, followed by the Science Center at 28%. The Santa Clarita Valley’s Magic Mountain came in fifth, with 952 votes, or 12%.

Worst L.A. freeway to get stuck in traffic

The options included Interstate 5, I-10, I-405, the US-101 and State Route 710.

The Golden State Freeway (I-5), the highway nearest to Santa Clarita, came in third, with 786 votes or 14%. The worst voted freeway was the I-405, which tallied 49% of the vote.

Best L.A. sports team

Out of nine sports teams representing Los Angeles, from basketball to football and baseball, the Dodgers hit it out of the park with a tally of 2,784 votes, or 51%. In second place were the Lakers with 13%, followed by the Clippers at 9%.

Election results also showed that the majority of voters would prefer to vote in the mornings, preferably on Sundays, and would most likely vote near where they live.

For complete results, visit lavote.net.