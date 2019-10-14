Deputies: Kohl’s theft suspect takes $300 in merchandise, returns $100 before hitting parked car

A suspect who allegedly took $300 in merchandise from Kohl’s at Valencia and later crashed into a parked vehicle after fleeing the scene Monday afternoon prompted a response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies arrived at the department store, located at 24200 Valencia Blvd., shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving information that “a female took $300 in merchandise and then gave back $100,” according to SCV Sheriff’s Sgt. Erica Gooseberry.

She added that the female hit a vehicle that was parked in the store’s parking lot and no injuries were reported.

Law enforcement was still on the scene investigating by 5 p.m. as the suspect had left the scene.