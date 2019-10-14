SCV Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of petty theft at Kohl's in Valencia Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/ The Signal

Deputies: Kohl’s theft suspect takes $300 in merchandise, returns $100 before hitting parked car

A suspect who allegedly took $300 in merchandise from Kohl’s at Valencia and later crashed into a parked vehicle after fleeing the scene Monday afternoon prompted a response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies arrived at the department store, located at 24200 Valencia Blvd., shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving information that “a female took $300 in merchandise and then gave back $100,” according to SCV Sheriff’s Sgt. Erica Gooseberry.

She added that the female hit a vehicle that was parked in the store’s parking lot and no injuries were reported. 
Law enforcement was still on the scene investigating by 5 p.m. as the suspect had left the scene. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

