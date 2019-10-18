Downed power lines in Newhall spark small fire, power outage

Downed power lines in Newhall sparked a small fire and left more than 1,880 people without electricity, between Lyons Avenue and the southern edge of the Newhall Pass, Friday afternoon.



Southern California Edison work crews were reported at 1:22 p.m. to be making repairs as a result of “equipment problems,” the utility reported on its website, www.sce.com.



The number of Edison customers without power was listed as 1,882.



Shortly after noon, emergency crews were alerted to a small brush fire as the result of downed power lines off Calgrove Boulevard, near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of the brush fire at 12:10 p.m. Friday.



Residents in the area didn’t wait for firefighters, however, and instead extinguished the fire themselves.



“This was a small fire put out by residents,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Firefighters arrived at the extinguished fire within five minutes and notified officials with Southern California Edison about the down power lines.



Firefighters then responded to reports of power lines down, between Calgrove Boulevard and Hawkbryn Avenue, at the south end of the Mulberry Mobil Home Park on Wiley Canyon Road.



In-N-Out Burger and the Sit ‘n Sleep outlet on The Old Road south of Lyons were reported to have lost power.



