Events across SCV canceled, rescheduled due to fire

Many events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or rescheduled due to the Tick Fire, which marks the largest evacuation due to wildfire in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to local officials.

Because College of the Canyons has been made a home for approximately 750 displaced residents, their Chancellor’s Circle Dinner, which was scheduled for Saturday, has instead been repurposed to serve dinner to families and first responders who were affected by the fires.

The initial dinner is expected to be rescheduled, while the Institute of Culinary Education is set to open its doors at 5 p.m. on Saturday to serve dinner to a limited number of guests with live music by students from COC’s Cover Charge band.

Halloween at Real Life Church, which was originally scheduled Friday, has been rescheduled 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road.

Scouts BSA’s 4th annual Haunted House with Troops 2019 and 2222, which was also scheduled Friday, has tentatively been rescheduled 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Gilchrist Farm, located at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road. For more information, contact Jackie Freeman at 661-263-8534 or [email protected].

Grace Baptist Church’s Fall Festival, another event originally scheduled Friday, was rescheduled 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the church, located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive.

Events that have been canceled due to the fire include:

The city of Santa Clarita’s Halloween Carnival scheduled 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Newhall Community Center.

Sweetwater Veterinary Clinic’s Goat Yoga Fundraiser scheduled 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the clinic.

The second annual Five Knolls Halloween Dog Costume Contest scheduled 9-11 a.m. on Sunday at the Golden Valley Dog Park.

The Gentle Barn’s annual Halloween Bash scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.