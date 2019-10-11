Feedback sought for Santa Clarita Public Library’s new strategic plan

Residents have until the end of October to provide the Santa Clarita Public Library with feedback on what future services local libraries could offer.

The community survey asks participants questions on current library resources and programs and suggestions on how to improve. Results will be used to guide the library’s third strategic plan, which would cover the terms 2019-22, according to the city in a Tuesday news release.

Libraries today have evolved to be more than just a place to rent books. With an average of 55,000 visits per month, the city said, all three of Santa Clarita’s branches, which are located in Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia, offer multiple services such as homework assistance, technology courses and events such as storytime.

In its second strategic plan, for years 2015-18, five service priorities were identified: technology, facilities, 21st-century literacy, self-enrichment and success in school, according to the plan. More closely, the three-year report listed producing an English as a second language family literacy program, augmenting the budget to purchase materials, and coordination with local schools to offer classroom book bags and school visits as tasks under the five services.

Strategies for service improvements have been gathered in the past through online and paper surveys, community groups and staff focus groups.

Those interested in taking the survey have until Oct. 31. To access the community survey, visit santaclaritalibrary.com or receive a printed version at any Santa Clarita Public Library branch.