Fire breaks out at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

Independent of the two larger fires forcing the evacuations of thousands of Santa Clarita residents, another smaller fire broke out due to a mechanical malfunction on the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Thursday.

The fire was first reported at 6:03 p.m. on the movie ranch located on the 20000 block of Blue Cloud Road off of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sean Rios.

“One of the tents was seen on fire,” said Rios. A small explosion was also reported, he added.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that a piece of heavy machinery had malfunctioned, sending a spark onto a canvas overhang, according to officials on the scene.

The overhang, along with a handful of vehicles and tools were burned, but the operator, who sat nearby while firefighters worked to clean up the remnants of the blaze, was examined by paramedics.

No injuries were reported and no structures, outside of the overhang, were damaged or destroyed.

The blaze had not spread to surrounding brush, and knockdown was announced soon after firefighters arrived on the scene.