Fire officials announce further Tick Fire evacuations lifted

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced further repopulation of the areas affected by the Tick Fire Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., Baker Canyon Road from Sierra Highway, north of Vasquez Canyon Road, to where it ends near 15142 Sierra Highway has been reopened and residents can now return to their homes.

The remaining area under mandatory evacuation is Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.

Fire department officials remind residents of the hazards that can exist when returning home after a wildfire, including smoke, soot, ash, damaged utilities, burnt structures or hazardous materials left from residual materials.

#TickFire How to Safely Re-Enter Areas Burned by Wildfire pic.twitter.com/d0hsqNhqoq — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 26, 2019

For more information, visit cdc.gov/features/wildfires.