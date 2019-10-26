Firefighters spray water on the street on Arches Lane on Saturday to wash away fire retardant that was dropped on the Tick Fire on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Fire officials announce further Tick Fire evacuations lifted

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced further repopulation of the areas affected by the Tick Fire Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., Baker Canyon Road from Sierra Highway, north of Vasquez Canyon Road, to where it ends near 15142 Sierra Highway has been reopened and residents can now return to their homes.

The remaining area under mandatory evacuation is Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.

Fire department officials remind residents of the hazards that can exist when returning home after a wildfire, including smoke, soot, ash, damaged utilities, burnt structures or hazardous materials left from residual materials.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/features/wildfires.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Latest Stories