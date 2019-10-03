Four arrested in connection with stolen motorcycle report

Two men and two women were arrested on a variety of charges early Thursday morning by deputies following up on a stolen motorcycle report.



Around 5 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



A short time after having received the theft report, deputies spotted a motorcycle matching the description of the stolen bike mounted on the rear of an SUV in Canyon Country, she said.



“Deputies stopped the vehicle on Soledad (Canyon Road) and they found four suspects inside the SUV,” Miller said.



The driver was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto in connection with the motorcycle reported stolen. He was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon, after deputies allegedly seized a switchblade during their search.



A second man, an occupant allegedly of the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of breaking the conditions of his probation, Miller said.



One of the two women, alleged to have also been occupants of the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics. The other woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.



