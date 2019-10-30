Lee Shulman, longtime community nonprofit supporter, dies at age 95

A well-loved Santa Clarita Valley psychologist, veteran and community supporter, Lee Shulman died at the hospital surrounded by family Tuesday. He was 95.

Shulman was known in the SCV for his support of multiple nonprofit institutions, including the SCV Child & Family Center, the SCV Veterans Collaborative and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, among numerous others.

“He has many interests,” said his wife, Joyce Shulman, noting his first experience in community involvement started with the Junior Chamber of Commerce “at a young age” in Michigan, where Lee was raised. The pair married 52 years ago Tuesday, on Oct. 29, 1967.

“We loved to dance and could always be seen at the Valencia Jazz & Blues music festival — every summer, dancing in the streets,” Joyce Shulman said Tuesday. “He loved humor, he was an active member of Temple Beth Ami and brought wisdom and humor to everything he did.”

Shulman, born in Detroit, on Dec. 12, 1923, moved to the Santa Clarita Valley with Joyce, after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Lee Shulman also gave the keynote address for a 2017 tribute at the Ronald Reagan Library for a Medal of Honor recipient.

The Signal profiled Lee Shulman for his service in 2016: https://bit.ly/34c2rF3)

Lee Shulman also served on the Foundation Board at College of the Canyons, the Suicide Prevention Postvention and Wellness Committee, the SCV Veterans Services Collaborative and the Steering Committee for the Performing Arts Center.

Shulman operated a private practice as a psychologist in the community, up until May of this year.

Shulman battled leukemia in his final few months, receiving excellent care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to his wife.

“An amazing man,” Joyce Shulman said, describing Lee, “and my treasure.”

