Man accused of vehicular manslaughter gets court date

Whether lawyers are ready to go to trial in the case of a Palmdale man killed in a highway crash two years ago is the purpose of a court hearing scheduled for December.
Joe Lopez, 27, of Littlerock, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court where he was ordered to return on Dec. 2 for a “readiness hearing,” said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Lopez, charged with vehicular manslaughter, is accused of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 on Aug. 13, 2017, killing an occupant of the car, 62-year-old Sam H. Edinburgh, of Palmdale.
Lopez was reportedly driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix northbound on Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, where he started approaching a Toyota Corolla, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol.
Lopez’s car drifted into the right shoulder, and the front of the car collided with the Corolla, according to investigators.
661-287-5527
On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt
Advertisement