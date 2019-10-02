Man accused of vehicular manslaughter gets court date

Whether lawyers are ready to go to trial in the case of a Palmdale man killed in a highway crash two years ago is the purpose of a court hearing scheduled for December.



Joe Lopez, 27, of Littlerock, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court where he was ordered to return on Dec. 2 for a “readiness hearing,” said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopez, charged with vehicular manslaughter, is accused of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 on Aug. 13, 2017, killing an occupant of the car, 62-year-old Sam H. Edinburgh, of Palmdale.

Lopez was reportedly driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix northbound on Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, where he started approaching a Toyota Corolla, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol.

Lopez’s car drifted into the right shoulder, and the front of the car collided with the Corolla, according to investigators.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

