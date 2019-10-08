Mission Opera holds production in SCV

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

Mission Opera will show productions of the popular operas “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church on Oct. 20.

Originally written by Giacomo Puccinis, a famous composer from Italy in the late 1800s, the tragic drama “Suor Angelica” tells the story of a child born to a nun. “Gianni Schicchi” is a comedy that shows how far a greedy man will go to inherit wealth after a family member dies.

“The goal is to bring arts and culture to the Santa Clarita area,” said Shawn Taylor, Mission Opera board member. “We want to get students and people living in the area interested in opera and classical music.”

The production was started by Joshua Wentz, Mission Opera founder and professor of music at Mission College, and directed by Dylan Thomas. A live orchestra will be conducted by Timothy Leon. The cast varies from professionals to students who come from Southern California.

Both operas are approximately an hour long, and will be shown consecutively with a 15-minute intermission. The event runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The productions will also be shown at Los Angeles Mission College on Oct. 18-19.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the event page at eventbrite.com/e/puccinis-suor-angelica-gianni-schicchi-tickets-68716345439For information on getting involved in Mission Opera, visit their webpage at https://www.missionopera.com/