Motorcyclist suffers minor head injuries in Canyon Country crash

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a solo vehicle crash in Canyon Country.



Shortly after 4:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a motorcyclist down on Soledad Canyon Road between Sand Canyon Road and Oak Springs Canyon Road.



“When they arrived he (motorcyclist) was awake and breathing,” Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



The injured man was treated for lacerations to his head, then taken to the hospital at 4:59 p.m.



