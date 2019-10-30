Newhall Fire in commercial business prompts response

A fire was reported in a building located in Newhall early Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12:50 p.m., Royal said.

Witnesses on the scene said the fire took place in a business located on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, near 14th Street.

Firefighters fold up their ladder after reporting to a fire in Newhall early Wednesday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal.

The fire was extinguished soon after first responders arrived on the scene, according to officials.

No injuries or further damage to other structures was reported as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The source of the fire was not immediately known.