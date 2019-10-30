Newhall Fire in commercial business prompts response

A fire was reported in a building located in Newhall early Wednesday afternoon, according to Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
The fire was first reported shortly after 12:50 p.m., Royal said.
Witnesses on the scene said the fire took place in a business located on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, near 14th Street.
The fire was extinguished soon after first responders arrived on the scene, according to officials.
No injuries or further damage to other structures was reported as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The source of the fire was not immediately known.
