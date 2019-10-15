Newhall man accused of assault with a table leg

A Newhall man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury after allegedly striking another man with a wooden table leg.



Marcus Collins, 25, was arrested Friday afternoon by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The victim and the suspect are known to each other, she said.



“The victim and the suspect were having a verbal argument, which escalated into physical,” Miller said. “The suspect allegedly used a wood table leg to hit the victim.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 12:33 p.m. Friday for a medical assistance call, and arrived at the scene four minutes later.



“This was reported as an assault requiring ALS,” Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said, referring to advanced life support.



Paramedics treated a man suspected of having a broken arm. The patient was then taken to the hospital.



Collins, described by arresting deputies as an unemployed transient, was taken into custody and booked into the jail cell at the station without bail, shortly before 2:45 p.m. Friday.



