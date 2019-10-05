No injuries in four-vehicle crash in Saugus

A four-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Saugus on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received reports of a four-car crash on the 20400 block of Jay Carroll Drive in Saugus, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Once they’d arrived, fire officials determined that the collision was non-injury and were cleared from the scene, Pickett added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.