Old Orchard Elementary set to hold kickoff for new behavior framework

While Old Orchard Elementary recently celebrated 50 years of tradition, the school isn’t afraid to try new things, according to Vice Principal Diane Diamond.

On Oct. 24, Old Orchard is set to hold its Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports framework kickoff event.

It’s a new term for the school, but it’s one of the final steps in the plan that had introduced PBIS programs at every school site in the Newhall School District centered around a recent change in philosophy for improving student behavior.

“Students, just like reading and writing, are taught what the behavior expectations are and then are reminded on a regular basis instead of being punished,” said Diamond. “We’re going to support students in making the correct choices when it comes to behavior and how they treat others.”

After implementing the framework at her previous school, Pico Canyon, Diamond came to Old Orchard familiar with how PBIS works.

Focusing on reminding and redirecting a student’s attention, examples could include recognizing a student for sitting in their chair properly, or when they run down the hallways and they’re not supposed to, they are sent back down the hallway to try it again, Diamond said.

“Not only are you teaching students what behaviors are, the expectations are clear — and they’re the same for every single child,” Diamond said. “This is researched-based, and it’s equitable for a child who gets in trouble once in a while, versus someone that has a difficulty behaving daily.”

The PBIS kickoff event is set to include people dressed up in owl costumes in honor of the school mascot, a live DJ, BMX riders doing tricks and dancing, Diamond said. Parents are invited to attend.

The event is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Old Orchard Elementary School, located at 25141 North Avenida Rondel.

