One hurt in early morning fiery crash in Leona Valley

One person was injured and rushed to hospital in the Antelope Valley following a fiery two-car crash in Leona Valley early Wednesday morning.



The traffic collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Elizabeth Lake Road.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched to the crash at 6:35 a.m., got there by 6:58 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



When they arrived, they found one of the vehicles on fire, and requested two ambulances and advanced life support.



“One of the vehicles was on fire, but it did not spread to the brush,” Bennett said. “There were two patients but only one was transported to the hospital.”



