Saugus house fire extinguished in about 10 minutes

Heavy smoke seen coming from a vacant home near Bouquet Canyon Park prompted a swift response by firefighters early Tuesday afternoon.



Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of fire at a house on the 28000 block of Cero Drive, north of Alaminos Drive.



“Heavy smoke was reported at a first-story structure fire,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Firefighters arrived at the fire at 1:11 p.m. and within about 10 minutes had extinguished it.



The official “knockdown” time of the fire was 1:22 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire, dubbed the “Cero Incident.”



“A primary search (for occupants) turned up negative,” Bennett said.



Fire officials are still trying to determine what started the fire.



