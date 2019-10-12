Saugus traffic collision involves 5 vehicles, ambulances on scene

A five-way vehicle collision in the Saugus area Saturday resulted in law enforcement and medical responders being called to the scene.
The call of the collision occurred at 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Fire
Supervisor Melanie Flores.
“Units are on scene,” said Flores at approximately 5:15 p.m.. “There haven’t been any transports.”
Multiple law enforcement vehicles and ambulances were seen at the site of the collision, according to witnesses on the scene.
The current status of the drivers of the vehicles is not known at this time.
Residents can expect traffic delays in the area as a result of the collision.
