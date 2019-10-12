Saugus traffic collision involves 5 vehicles, ambulances on scene

A five-way vehicle collision in the Saugus area Saturday resulted in law enforcement and medical responders being called to the scene.

The call of the collision occurred at 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Fire

Supervisor Melanie Flores.

A five-way vehicle collision in the Saugus area Saturday resulted in law enforcement and medical responders being called to the scene. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Units are on scene,” said Flores at approximately 5:15 p.m.. “There haven’t been any transports.”

Drivers on Bouquet Canyon Road experienced delays after a traffic collision caused deputies to block off multiple lanes of traffic late Saturday afternoon. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and ambulances were seen at the site of the collision, according to witnesses on the scene.

The current status of the drivers of the vehicles is not known at this time.

Law enforcement officers took statements from witnesses and vehicle occupants following a five way collision that blocked traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road Saturday afternoon. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Residents can expect traffic delays in the area as a result of the collision.