SCV health organizations receive Mother Joseph grant

By Raychel Stewart

Two Santa Clarita health care organizations were recipients of the Mother Joseph Grant, which was provided by three Providence hospitals last month.

The Northeast Valley Health Clinic and the Valley Care Consortium in Santa Clarita, along with 21 San Fernando Valley-based organizations, received grants totaling to $400,000 provided by Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank and Providence Tarzana Medical Center.

“It was so difficult to choose between organizations because they all do great work,” said Patricia Aidem, public relations director for Providence St. Joseph Health.

Each organization that applied detailed how the grant would benefit the communities it serves. A majority of the money from each group was allocated for services to assist the growing homeless populations. Other services would benefit children from low-income families, the disabled and elderly or infants in need of medical care.

Other organizations that received grants focus on victims of domestic violence, drug addictions and those with physical disabilities and behavioral health issues.

A survey conducted in 2016 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health showed 16% of adults in Los Angeles County were unable to afford medical care and 6% were unable to afford mental health care.

Aidem described the joy she felt to be a part of an organization that focuses on helping people who suffer from drug addictions and homelessness, and children who live below the poverty line.

The Northeast Valley Health Clinic aims to provide quality health care to underserved residents in the Los Angeles County area, according to their website.

The Valley Care Consortium collaborates with private and public community partners, such as the Los Angeles Department of Health Services, to develop programs that can improve residents’ health, as stated on their website.

For more information on the Northeast Valley Health Clinic and the services they provide, visit their website at https://nevhc.org/ or call 661-705-2040.For more information on the Valley Care Consortium, visit their website at http://www.valleyccc.org/index.html or call (818) 904-5566.