SCV Water GM up for regular performance review

As part of their regular chores, local water officials are scheduled to carry out a performance review of the man at the top.



The SCV Water agency board of directors is to meet Friday for a special board meeting with only one item on the agenda – the public employee performance review and evaluation of the agency General Manager Matt Stone.



The meeting is open to the public and begins at 1:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant on Bouquet Canyon Road, overlooking Central Park.



Anybody wanting to comment on the review is urged to complete a request form and send it to the agency’s board secretary.



In the new year, when the SCV Water agency enters its third year, Stone will be entering his fifth year.



Stone came to the Santa Clarita Valley from Temecula where he served as a water resources professional.



He was picked in December 2015 to replace Dan Masnada as general manager of the Castaic Lake Water Agency beginning Dec. 28.

Before arriving in the SCV, Stone managed a staff of 145 employees and served a seven-member elected board of directors at Rancho California Water District.

He also served as associate general manager of the Municipal Water District of Orange County, a wholesale water supplier and resource planning agency serving 28 water purveyors in Orange County.

Stone began his career working with RBF & Associates, beginning as a summer intern and finishing as director of water resources for over 10 years.

His experience and expertise, according to a news release issued in 2015, cover a broad array of water issues, including water utility management, water resources planning, rates and charges, water policy, government relations, state and federal legislation, groundwater management, water quality, water use efficiency, and water rights.

Stone is a licensed civil engineer and holds master’s degrees in environmental engineering and public administration. He is chairman of the Urban Water Institute and a member of the American Water Works Association and American Society of Civil Engineers.

Stone has the distinction of being the first general manager of the newly formed SCV Water Agency, created Jan. 1, 2018.

