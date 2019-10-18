Smith to hold financial aid workshop for college funding

Local students and families will have a chance to learn about state resources for college funding via a financial aid workshop hosted by Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“The burdens of the student debt crisis run counter to the promises of higher education,” Smith said in a statement. “There are, however, widely untapped resources available that can help take down the high costs associated with college. The more students get out of the funds available through the state, the less they have to be reliant on loans in the long run.”

The event is set to take place at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, from 6 to 8 p.m., and is hosted in partnership with the California Student Aid Commission, which will review resources available for college readiness.